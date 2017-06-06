Car hits pole in Village of Alexander

A car has reportedly hit a pole in the area of 10532 Main Street, Alexander.

The car is smoking.

Unknown injuries.

Alexander Fire and ambulance dispatched.

UPDATE 5:53 a.m.: The pole is broken but upright.

UPDATE 6:02 a.m.: A field sobriety test is being conducted.

UPDATE 6:25 a.m.: The vehicle also struck a sign on Route 98 in front of the fire hall. There is no tow yet for the vehicle because firefighters are concerned about electrical lines on the vehicle. National Grid is in route, no ETA.