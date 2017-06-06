Online News. Community Views.

June 6, 2017 - 5:51am

Car hits pole in Village of Alexander

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, alexander.

A car has reportedly hit a pole in the area of 10532 Main Street, Alexander.

The car is smoking.

Unknown injuries.

Alexander Fire and ambulance dispatched.

UPDATE 5:53 a.m.: The pole is broken but upright.

UPDATE 6:02 a.m.: A field sobriety test is being conducted.

UPDATE 6:25 a.m.: The vehicle also struck a sign on Route 98 in front of the fire hall. There is no tow yet for the vehicle because firefighters are concerned about electrical lines on the vehicle. National Grid is in route, no ETA.

