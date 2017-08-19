Online News. Community Views.

August 19, 2017 - 1:12pm

Car hits pole on Route 19 in Bergen, causing damage to parked vehicles

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, bergen.

An early-morning, one-vehicle accident on Route 19 in Bergen caused a utility poll to fall and damage a 2000 Harley-Davidson and a pickup truck parked at a residence.

There were no injuries reported.

Kenneth Richardson, age not provided, of Warboys Road, Byron, was southbound in a 2008 Chevy sedan when he reportedly lost control of the vehicle and it rotated clockwise, traveling off the west shoulder of the road, striking a mile marker sign, then continuing south and hitting a National Grid utility pole. The pole broke, causing damage to the Harley and a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado.

The accident report indicates Richardson may have been traveling at an unsafe speed.

The accident, which occurred at 3:11 a.m., was investigated by Deputy Travis Demuth.

