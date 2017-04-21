Car in the creek near Sandpit Road, Alexander

A vehicle has gone off the road and into the creek somewhere off of Stroh Road and Sandpit Road in Alexander.

The driver called a fire chief who notified dispatchers.

The car is in the water. The driver may have passed out. He isn't sure of his exact location.

Alexander fire is dispatched.

UPDATE 1:17 p.m.: The driver tells the chief he's blowing his horn. He isn't visible from the roadway. The chief has not spotted where he might have gone in. Dispatchers are going to try and ping his phone to determine his location.

UPDATE 1:19 p.m.: The vehicle has been located at Genesee Street and Maplewood.

UPDATE 1:21 p.m.: The driver is out of the vehicle. Tow truck requested to the scene. The vehicle is in the water.

UPDATE 1:23 p.m.: A deputy says the tow truck needs to expedite. It's fast-moving water and the car is being pulled deeper in. It's about six feet into the water now.

UPDATE (By Billie) 1:49 p.m.: The male driver had a medical emergency and an Alexander ambulance took him to UMMC for evaluation. The tow truck is working to remove the vehicle from the water-filled culvert.