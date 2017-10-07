Online News. Community Views.

October 7, 2017 - 6:22am

Car off the road on Morganville Road, Stafford

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, Stafford.

A car is reported off the road on Morganville Rosd near Randell Rosd, Stafford. 

Unknown injuries. 

Stamford Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched  

 

