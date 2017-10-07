October 7, 2017 - 6:22am
Car off the road on Morganville Road, Stafford
A car is reported off the road on Morganville Rosd near Randell Rosd, Stafford.
Unknown injuries.
Stamford Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched
