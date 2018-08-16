Car on fire at toll booth in Pembroke, driver left in another vehicle

A car with no license plates was reported on fire on the Thruway side of the toll booth in Pembroke.

A toll taker reports the driver got out of the car and into a car driven by a female.

The car is a Nissan Altima.

Officers on scene suspect it's stolen and they are asking to see any Thurway video surveillance of the area.

Pembroke and Indian Falls fire departments dispatched.

UPDATE 10:32 a.m.: Fire is out.