August 16, 2018 - 10:24pm
Car on fire at toll booth in Pembroke, driver left in another vehicle
A car with no license plates was reported on fire on the Thruway side of the toll booth in Pembroke.
A toll taker reports the driver got out of the car and into a car driven by a female.
The car is a Nissan Altima.
Officers on scene suspect it's stolen and they are asking to see any Thurway video surveillance of the area.
Pembroke and Indian Falls fire departments dispatched.
UPDATE 10:32 a.m.: Fire is out.
