Car passing Ladder 25 on Route 33 cause accident
A car was reportedly run off the road by a car trying to pass a fire truck on Route 33 near Route 237 in Stafford.
Possible injuries are reported.
The accident was called in by the crew of Town of Batavia Ladder 25, who witnessed the accident.
The car passing continued.
Stafford Fire and Mercy EMS responding.
UPDATE 6:42 p.m.: The victim vehicle has also left the scene. No injuries. With the victim leaving, there's nobody on scene for a report, so law enforcement responding back in service. All responding units back in service.
What about... move over, slow down? There should be serious penalty for not complying.
I don't believe the truck was responding to a call.
It's Monday night, so my guess is, the truck and crew were going to training somewhere.
I believe that is covered under the NYS Motor Vehicle laws, Brian.
Brian
Article 26: §1144 deals with oncoming emergency vehicles, and, §1217 concerns following emergency vehicles (and, by common sense, you'd have to be following a vehicle traveling in the same direction to be able to pass it)
Of course, from the article, we don't know if the vehicle approaching from the front had been in a position to even see the fire truck yet (the vehicle passing the truck could have "forced" the driver off the road before the fire truck was visible to him - but, it was definitely visible to the passing driver).
We also, from the article, don't know if the fire truck was displaying one or more red or combination red and white lights, or one white light which must be a revolving, rotating, flashing, oscillating or constantly moving light.
I'm pretty sure NYS probably does have a hefty penalty for such an offense.
Oh, sure Howard.
While I'm composing my comment in another program, you had to "sneak" that in there (unbeknownst to me, of course).
Late to the table again, you get scraps, Ed.
:)
