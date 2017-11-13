Car passing Ladder 25 on Route 33 cause accident

A car was reportedly run off the road by a car trying to pass a fire truck on Route 33 near Route 237 in Stafford.

Possible injuries are reported.

The accident was called in by the crew of Town of Batavia Ladder 25, who witnessed the accident.

The car passing continued.

Stafford Fire and Mercy EMS responding.

UPDATE 6:42 p.m.: The victim vehicle has also left the scene. No injuries. With the victim leaving, there's nobody on scene for a report, so law enforcement responding back in service. All responding units back in service.