November 13, 2017 - 6:42pm

Car passing Ladder 25 on Route 33 cause accident

posted by Howard B. Owens in news, accident, batavia, Stafford.

A car was reportedly run off the road by a car trying to pass a fire truck on Route 33 near Route 237 in Stafford.

Possible injuries are reported.

The accident was called in by the crew of Town of Batavia Ladder 25, who witnessed the accident.

The car passing continued.

Stafford Fire and Mercy EMS responding.

UPDATE 6:42 p.m.: The victim vehicle has also left the scene. No injuries. With the victim leaving, there's nobody on scene for a report, so law enforcement responding back in service. All responding units back in service.

November 13, 2017 - 7:43pm
Brian Graz
Brian Graz's picture
Offline
Last seen: 3 days 47 min ago
Joined: Sep 18 2010 - 4:57pm

What about... move over, slow down? There should be serious penalty for not complying.

November 13, 2017 - 9:09pm
Howard B. Owens
Howard B. Owens's picture
Online
Last seen: 23 hours 1 min ago
Joined: Apr 23 2008 - 3:05pm

I don't believe the truck was responding to a call.

It's Monday night, so my guess is, the truck and crew were going to training somewhere.

November 13, 2017 - 9:22pm
Ed Hartgrove
Ed Hartgrove's picture
Offline
Last seen: 40 min 27 sec ago
Joined: Dec 20 2012 - 11:54am

I believe that is covered under the NYS Motor Vehicle laws, Brian.

Brian
Article 26: §1144 deals with oncoming emergency vehicles, and, §1217 concerns following emergency vehicles (and, by common sense, you'd have to be following a vehicle traveling in the same direction to be able to pass it)

Of course, from the article, we don't know if the vehicle approaching from the front had been in a position to even see the fire truck yet (the vehicle passing the truck could have "forced" the driver off the road before the fire truck was visible to him - but, it was definitely visible to the passing driver).

We also, from the article, don't know if the fire truck was displaying one or more red or combination red and white lights, or one white light which must be a revolving, rotating, flashing, oscillating or constantly moving light.

I'm pretty sure NYS probably does have a hefty penalty for such an offense.

November 13, 2017 - 9:26pm
Ed Hartgrove
Ed Hartgrove's picture
Offline
Last seen: 40 min 27 sec ago
Joined: Dec 20 2012 - 11:54am

Oh, sure Howard.

While I'm composing my comment in another program, you had to "sneak" that in there (unbeknownst to me, of course).

Late to the table again, you get scraps, Ed.

:)

