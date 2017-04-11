April 11, 2017 - 8:05pm
Car strikes tree on Bethany Center Road near Paradise Road
An injury is reported in an accident involving a car hitting a tree in the area of 9662 Bethany Center Road, Bethany.
Bethany Fire and Mercy EMS responding.
