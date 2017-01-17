Chamber announces 45th annual award winners

The Business of the Year for Genesee County is Liberty Pumps, the Chamber of Commerce has announced.

Other award winners in the 45th annual slate of top local businesses and community members are:

Foxprowl Collectables, Entrepreneurial Business of the Year

Stein Farms, Agricultural Business of the Year

Red Osier Restaurant, Special Service Recognition

Steve and Lisa Grice, Geneseeans of the Year

The awards will be presented March 4 in a dinner and ceremony at Quality Inn & Suites on Park Road, Batavia. The evening begins at 4:30 p.m. with hors d'oevures, entree tables and a cash bar. The awards program starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person or $450 for a table of 10.