Chamber announces 45th annual award winners
The Business of the Year for Genesee County is Liberty Pumps, the Chamber of Commerce has announced.
Other award winners in the 45th annual slate of top local businesses and community members are:
- Foxprowl Collectables, Entrepreneurial Business of the Year
- Stein Farms, Agricultural Business of the Year
- Red Osier Restaurant, Special Service Recognition
- Steve and Lisa Grice, Geneseeans of the Year
The awards will be presented March 4 in a dinner and ceremony at Quality Inn & Suites on Park Road, Batavia. The evening begins at 4:30 p.m. with hors d'oevures, entree tables and a cash bar. The awards program starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person or $450 for a table of 10.
