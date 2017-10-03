Chamber offers workshop on dealing with four generations of employees

Press release:

“Managing Four Generations in the Workplace” will be the subject of a small business workshop to be hosted the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce on October 11.

This is the one of a series of business workshops held in conjunction with the United States Small Business Administration and the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce. The workshops are open to all Chamber and non-Chamber businesses and their employees and will offer expert advice from experienced business professionals designed to help small businesses succeed and grow.

“This workshop will help attendees learn how to understand and appreciate the differences in the generations from Boomers to Millennials,” said Tom Turnbull, Chamber President. “Understanding these differences will help you better manage employees and create a more productive working environment.”

The workshops are held at the Chamber of Commerce office, 8276 Park Rd., Batavia. The sessions will run from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and includes a question and answer period. Businesses may attend any one or all of the workshops. Cost for non-Chamber members is $10 for each attendee. Chamber members may attend all sessions free of charge but must make reservations to ensure space for their employees.

To reserve a seat in any workshop or for more information, contact Kelly Bermingham at 585-343-7440 or by email at [email protected].