December 8, 2017 - 3:03pm

Change in The Batavian's calendar

posted by Howard B. Owens in thebatavian.

This is a notice for people who submit calendar items.

We were using a vendor calendar on Batavia's List (www.bataviaslist.com) and it was necessary to Batavia's List to submit calendar items.  As a cost-saving measure, we've canceled that vendor contract.  We're going back to just the calendar that is part of thebatavian.com's content management system.  To submit calendar items, use the "add event" link under the calendar on the right-hand side of the page.

For those who submitted calendar feeds for us to import, we are still importing those feeds.

As an alternative, you're also welcome to email calendar items to [email protected].

For users of the calendar, people who just view it, you won't notice any change on The Batavian, but there is no longer a calendar on bataviaslist.com.

