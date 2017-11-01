Change your clocks, change your alarm batteries this weekend

Press release:

The City of Batavia Fire Department is reminding everyone to change their clocks and change their smoke alarm batteries.

Daylight Savings Time ends this Saturday, Nov. 5th at 2 a.m.

“When you turn your clocks back one hour, it’s a great time to make sure your smoke alarms are working properly and to change the batteries,” said Chief Stefano Napolitano, City of Batavia fire chief.

“Plus with winter quickly approaching and most everyone turning their heating systems on, it also makes this an ideal time to make sure your heating system is working properly. This is a great opportunity to check your carbon monoxide detectors as well.”

According to the National Fire Protection Association, 71 percent of smoke alarms which failed to operate had missing, disconnected or dead batteries.

Fire Prevention Officer for the City of Batavia Fire Department, Lieutenant Greg Ireland, knows how this simple but important task can be overlooked.

“As parents, we’ve got a lot on our minds -- jobs, busy schedules, mealtime; so it’s easy to let home fire safety slip from our radars. You never think a fire will strike your home, but it certainly could and it’s important to take as many proactive steps as we can to protect our families.”

The City of Batavia Fire Department would like to see every home in our community equipped with a working smoke detector. If you do not have a smoke detector or if you are unsure the batteries are working properly, members of the City of Batavia Fire Department will come to your home and ensure that you have a working smoke detector, absolutely free of charge.

Call (585) 345-6375 to set up an in-home appointment.

“The message is simple,” Chief Napolitano said. “Change your clock, change your batteries. Using that extra hour is a perfect time to do it.”