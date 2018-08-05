Charges filed against Batavia HS three-sport athlete following stabbing of teammate on Ross Street

One of Batavia High School's star athletes is in the Genesee County Jail today, accused of stabbing a teammate during a disagreement yesterday afternoon at 153 Ross St., Batavia.

Antwan Odom is charged with attempted assault, 1st, a Class C felony, and criminal possession of a weapon, 4th, a Class A misdemeanor.

Odom is accused of stabbing neighbor, friend, classmate and teammate Ray Leach, a star running back for the Blue Devils and a teammate of Odom's during the football and basketball seasons. Odom is one of the basketball team's top scorers and also a standout in baseball.

Leach's injuries are not life-threatening. According to his sister Whitney Leach, Ray Leach was stabbed four times in the back, twice in his abdomen, once in each leg, and also has a couple of other superficial cuts.

Leach was discharged from UMMC last night after being treated for his wounds.

In a press release, Batavia PD said Odom allegedly attacked Leach after Leach accused him of stealing personal property.

By the time police arrived on the scene at about 3 p.m., Odom had fled. He was identified as the suspect by witnesses and police learned he had returned to his residence, also on Ross Street.

Police said multiple young children and other family members were in the house and "all occupants were safely evacuated." Odom was taken into custody without incident.

Odom was transported to UMMC for medical treatment then arraigned in City Court. He was then confined to the Genesee County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information in reference to this case may contact Officer Cowen or the Batavia Police Department at (585) 345-6350, the confidential tip line at (585) 345-6370.

