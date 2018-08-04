Charges filed in Friday's police chase that ended on Kelsey Road

The driver suspected of leading State Police on a chase down the I-90 into Batavia yesterday has been accused of assaulting a police officer and ordered jailed without bail.

Adeb Said, 49, of Port Richey, Fla., was arraigned in Town of Batavia Court on additional charges of: reckless endangerment, 1st; aggravated assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon; criminal mischief, 2nd; and criminal mischief, 3rd.

The woman who was reportedly a passenger in Said's 1997 Mercedes Benz, Tara A. Hackrott, 35, of Williamsville, was turned over to the Cheektowaga Police Department on an outstanding warrant.

Said's next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 27.

Said is accused of leading police on a chase from Henrietta to Kelsey Road in Batavia after being suspected of shoplifting. When the Mercedes exited the Thruway, the vehicle allegedly spun out and was surrounded by law enforcement vehicles. Said then allegedly drove aggressively toward a State trooper who fired his service weapon at the vehicle. The Mercedes continued on Park Road and was chased to Kelsey where Said and Hackrott reportedly tried to flee on foot before quickly being captured.

