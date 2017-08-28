Online News. Community Views.

August 28, 2017 - 8:15am

Child seriously injured after being hit by car on Route 77 in Pembroke

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, pembroke.

A 10-year-old child from boy from Kunming, China, was seriously injured last night after being hit by a car on Route 77 in front of the Flying-J in Pembroke.

Investigators say the child tried crossing the road without yielding the right of way to cross traffic at 8:17 p.m.

He was hit by 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Kenneth R. Paulter, 62, of Lancaster.

The boy was taken by Mercy Flight to Women's and Children's Hospital in Buffalo.

Paulter was not injured and no charges have been filed as a result of the accident.

The accident was investigated by Deputy Rachel Diehl and members of the Genesee County Sheriff's Office. Assisting at the scene were the Pembroke Fire Department, Indian Falls Fire Department, Corfu Fire Department and Mercy EMS.

(Initial Post)

