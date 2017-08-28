Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

August 28, 2017 - 4:28pm

Child struck by car in Pembroke in critical condition

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, pembroke.

A 10-year-old child from China who was struck by a car last night on Route 77 by the Flying-J is listed in critical condition at Women's and Children's Hospital, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The child, whose name has not been released, remains in the Intensive Care Unit.

The accident was reported at 8:17 p.m. after the child reportedly failed to yield the right-of-way to oncoming traffic.

No charges were filed against the driver whose car struck the child.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

August 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button