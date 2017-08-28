Child struck by car in Pembroke in critical condition

A 10-year-old child from China who was struck by a car last night on Route 77 by the Flying-J is listed in critical condition at Women's and Children's Hospital, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The child, whose name has not been released, remains in the Intensive Care Unit.

The accident was reported at 8:17 p.m. after the child reportedly failed to yield the right-of-way to oncoming traffic.

No charges were filed against the driver whose car struck the child.