Chris Collins suspends campaign for Congress
Rep. Chris Collins announced this morning that he has dropped out of the race for the NY-27 congressional seat.
Collins was arrested Wednesday morning on federal charges of securities fraud, wire fraud, and lying to the FBI.
UPDATE: The congressman's press office just issued this statement:
"Democrats are laser-focused on taking back the House, electing Nancy Pelosi Speaker and then launching impeachment proceedings against President Trump. They would like nothing more than to elect an 'Impeach Trump' Democrat in this District, which is something that neither our country or my party can afford.
After extensive discussions with my family and my friends over the last few days, I have decided that it is in the best interests of the constituents of NY-27, the Republican Party and President Trump’s agenda for me to suspend my campaign for re-election to Congress.
I will fill out the remaining few months of my term to assure that our community maintains its vote in Congress to support President Trump’s agenda to create jobs, eliminate regulations, reduce the size of government, address immigration and lower taxes.
I will also continue to fight the meritless charges brought against me and I look forward to having my good name cleared of any wrongdoing.”
"The charges that have been levied against me are meritless," Collins said Wednesday. "And I will mount a vigorous defense in court to clear my name. I look forward to being fully vindicated and exonerated."
