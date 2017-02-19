Chris Parker named Deputy of the Year for New York

Press release:

Deputy Sheriff Christopher Parker of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office has been selected as the 2017 New York State Sheriffs’ Institute’s Deputy of the Year. He was nominated for the award by Sheriff William A. Sheron, Jr.

This statewide award was presented at the New York State Sheriffs’ Institute’s Annual Awards Luncheon, which is annually held in Albany.

On September 13, 2016, the Genesee County Emergency Dispatch Center received a report of a fire in a six-apartment complex in the Town of Pavilion, Genesee County. Deputy Chris Parker was the first law enforcement officer on the scene. When he arrived, he observed a fire in apartment #6. Thick, black smoke was rolling out of the building. Deputy Parker, without regard for his own safety and without any protective breathing apparatus or gear, entered apartment #5 to check for residents.

After he cleared the ground floor of that apartment, he entered apartment #4 and cleared that as well. In doing so, he realized that the apartments were two stories, and he had not cleared the second story of apartment #5, directly next to the fire. He returned to #5 to check the upstairs. As he entered a bedroom on the second floor, he discovered an elderly man asleep in a bed. The room was filling with smoke. He woke the man and got him out of the building. Deputy Parker then continued to clear apartments as firefighters started to arrive. This effort was all captured on Parker’s body camera.

Given the fact that the elderly man was sound asleep as smoke crept in his bedroom, Deputy Parker’s quick, fearless actions most likely saved the elderly man’s life.

“Deputy Parker’s heroic action, in which he reentered a building fully engulfed in flames, to rescue an elderly man meets the Deputy of the Year Award’s criteria perfectly,” stated the Award’s Selection Committee’s Chairman, Sheriff Ron Spike of Yates County. “Deputy Parker put his life on the line to save the life of another. In today’s society we use the word hero pretty loosely, but not in this particular case. Deputy Parker is a hero in the true definition of the word.”