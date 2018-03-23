City, County youth bureaus recognize outstanding volunteers at annual dinner

Laura Luft -- Adult Youth Volunteer: Some words that are used to describe Laura are passionate, engaged, involved, selfless, leader, caring, organized, giver, humorous and focused. These words came from several of the MANY people who Laura influences on a daily basis. Laura devotes countless hours to making sure the lives of the young people in Elba and Genesee County are better. Several avenues she uses to do this are through Helping Hands Community as a liaison. Laura serves in the leadership role for the organization at Elba Central School, an organization that collects donations and volunteers to support families in need. She also serves on the Elba Hall of Fame Committee in which she fundraises and hosts an annual dinner to honor past ECS grads as well as setting up scholarships for future grads.

Another big way Laura is involved in the community is through the Elba Volunteer Fire Department. While she doesn't directly fight fires, she plays an integral role in the planning and organizing of fundraisers for the Department. She is also involved in the Elba Onion Queen pageant, which helps supply scholarship opportunities to local girls. This also leads us to talk about her role with the Elba Betterment Committee where she is always there to help organize the Elba “staples” such as the Kiddie Parade and the Annual Pig Roast. Laura continually spreads her sense of love for her community and its residents. She helped organize a mail campaign for her next door neighbor who recently lost her battle with Leukemia. While Laura does not ask for recognition or limelight, her good deeds do not go unnoticed. She is definitely a great role model for her daughter and is hoping to pass on that sense of community to future generations.