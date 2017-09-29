City fire announces coloring contest

Press release:

The City of Batavia Fire Department is sponsoring the 5th Annual Fire Prevention Week Coloring Contest. This coloring contest is open to students from grades kindergarten – five.

“Our hope is to get the children to discuss fire safety with their teachers, other students and parents/guardians.”

Information has been distributed to City schools, but we wanted to include any City area homeschooled children as well. Copies of the official coloring page and contest rules can be picked up at City Fire Headquarters, 18 Evans St. We encourage all eligible students to participate.

The 2017 Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 8-14) theme is “Every Second Counts: Plan 2 Ways Out!” Additional information can be found at the Fire Prevention Week website www.FPW.org

“We all practice fire drills at work, at school; but how many of us have actually practiced a fire drill at home?”

“Practicing Exit Drills in the Home (EDITH) is important for the entire family. Drawing a map of your home, knowing two ways out of every room and having a meeting place outside where all family members can gather in case of an emergency are important steps that all families should practice.”

Any posters wishing to be entered need to be at the Fire Station located at 18 Evans St. in Batavia no later than 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12.

Judging of the posters will take place Oct. 13th – 15th. The winner of each group will receive a ride to school on a City fire engine, and be invited to a special awards luncheon with their family held at the fire station. Second- and third-place finishers in each group will also be invited to the fire station awards luncheon.

The best of luck to the students! Full rules are available at the City of Batavia Fire Department on Evans Street in Batavia or by contacting us via email. ([email protected])