City GOP seeks at-large candidate

Press release:

The City of Batavia Republican Committee is seeking City Republicans interested in running for the position of City Council At-Large.

There are three seats that will be up for election in November and each position is a four-year term. Each seat represents the entire City of Batavia. Letters of interest can be e-mailed to City Republican Chairman David Saleh at [email protected] by April 21, 2017. If you are interested in getting involved in making Batavia a better place to live and work then we want to hear from you!