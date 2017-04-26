City of Batavia named one of the nation's healthiest companies

Press release:

For the second consecutive year, the City of Batavia is proud to announce national award recognition as one of the Healthiest Companies in America by Interactive Health, a national leader known for its personalized wellness solutions. The City is one of 156 companies across the country being recognized for helping employees make significant and sometimes life-saving changes to improve their health.

With the help of strategic and flexible wellness initiatives, the Healthiest Companies in America recipients have accomplished tremendous success, achieving participation rates in excess of 70 percent and a low-risk health score for their total population based upon rigorous and clinically sound health evaluations.

Participants in Interactive Health’s wellness program receive a thorough health evaluation to identify risk and learn about their health status. Through a combination of rapid outreach, connection to personal physicians and tailored resources, a personalized course of action is delivered to the participant resulting in improved or maintained health.

The City of Batavia employees and their spouses had a participation rate of 98.2% in the wellness program last year. “This is continued recognition through our wellness program that City employees and their families are proactive about making healthier lifestyle choices,” said City Manager Jason Molino. “We continue to see results from the program with greater productivity and in general a happy and healthier workforce.”

“This increase in healthy lifestyle choices is a win-win for the City and its employees in terms of cost avoidance,” explains Dawn Fairbanks, Human Resource Specialist. “The healthy employee typically costs approximately $362 per year. This healthy rating equates to approximately 88% of current employees. In contrast the unhealthiest employee may cost as much as $23,191 per year.” Last year 50 City Employees and spouses improved their score and 33 remained the same.