March 9, 2017 - 3:20pm

City opening yard waste station to help residents deal with debris from storm

posted by Howard B. Owens in batavia, news, weather.

Press release:

In response to citywide tree damage, the City of Batavia Yard Waste Recycling Station on Law Street will open its normal spring operations beginning tomorrow, March 10, 2017 and remain open until further notice.  The station’s hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from noon to 6:00 p.m. 

Please be aware, only green matter is accepted at the station, (i.e., grass clippings, leaves, branches and twigs).  Items cannot be left in containers such as bags or boxes, and all containers used to transport yard waste must be removed – please do not leave them at the waste station. 

No construction debris, fill or other refuse/garbage will be accepted. 

In addition, the City is asking all residents to move storm-related limbs and branches to the parkway in front of their property being careful not to block storm water drains.  City crews from the Bureau of Maintenance will pick up this material throughout next week. 

Please call the Bureau of Maintenance at (585) 345-6400 with questions. 

 

