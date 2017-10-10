City receives budget award from association of finance officers

Press release:

The City of Batavia is proud to announce that the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) announced that the City of Batavia has received the GFOA's Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its budget presentation for the third consecutive year.

The award represents a significant achievement by the City. It reflects the commitment of the City Council and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting.

In order to receive the budget award, the City had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. These guidelines are designed to assess how well the City’s budget serves as:

A policy document

A financial plan

An operations guide

A communications device

Budget documents must be rated "proficient" in all four categories, and the fourteen mandatory criteria within those categories, to receive the award. Award recipients have pioneered efforts to improve the quality of budgeting and provide an excellent example for other governments throughout North America.

The City of Batavia is one of only three cities in the State of New York to achieve this award. In total there are only eight municipal recipients of the award in New York State. The award is the highest form of recognition in governmental budgeting.

The Government Finance Officers Association is a major professional association servicing the needs of more than 19,000 appointed and elected local, state, and provincial-level government officials and other finance practitioners.

It provides top-quality publications, training programs, services, and products designed to enhance the skills and performance of those responsible for government finance policy and management. The association is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in Washington, D.C. The GFOA's Distinguished Budget Presentation Awards Program is the only national awards program in governmental budgeting.