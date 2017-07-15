Online News. Community Views.

July 15, 2017 - 8:52am

City repairing water main break on Walnut Street, service disrupted in area

Press release:

The City of Batavia Water Department is on location of a water main break in front of 129 Walnut St. The water has been turned off on Walnut Street from the railroad tracks to the City line, and also on Law Street. We appreciate your understanding while this repair is made. City crews will make every attempt to restore water as soon as possible.

