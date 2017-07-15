July 15, 2017 - 8:52am
City repairing water main break on Walnut Street, service disrupted in area
posted by Howard B. Owens in infrastructure, batavia, news.
Press release:
The City of Batavia Water Department is on location of a water main break in front of 129 Walnut St. The water has been turned off on Walnut Street from the railroad tracks to the City line, and also on Law Street. We appreciate your understanding while this repair is made. City crews will make every attempt to restore water as soon as possible.
Recent comments