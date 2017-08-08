City School District deadline for busing requests is this thursday

Press release:

Each year, every student wishing to receive busing to school by Student Transportation of America (STA) must file a new Transportation Request/Change Form with the District Business Office so that routes can be configured. The form was mailed to all students who received transportation from STA last year but, to date, only 241 of those 1053 forms have been returned to the Business Office. Those 241 families have been called, so anyone who has not received a call from the Business Office confirming transportation still needs to send in the form. Regardless of eligibility, children will not be able to receive transportation services unless a 2017-2018 form is turned in.

Routes will be established by mid-August, so a Transportation Request/Change Form for each student is needed by this Thursday, August 10, 2017. Forms are available several places: online at www.bataviacsd.org under Business Office/Transportation, at the Business Office in the Administrative wing at Batavia High School, at each school’s main office, or by contacting the Business Office at 343-2480 x 1002. They can be mailed or brought in to Kelly Snyder in the District Business Office, Batavia City School District, 260 State Street. Late transportation requests are accepted and will be processed as time allows, but that could be after the start of school.

Exceptions:

Children who were transported by Attica Bus Service in 2016-2017, and have been recommended for transportion by Attica Bus Service for the 2017-2018 school year, should disregard this message.

New enrollments for 2017-2018 including Universal Pre-Kindergarten, Kindergarten and transfers, should disregard this message as transportation requests were handled during registration.

Eligibility Guidelines:

Jackson Primary School (Pre-K, K and Grade 1)

Busing is provided for all students whose families request it.

John Kennedy Intermediate (Grades 2,3,4)

Busing is provided for all students who live more than 0.50 mile from school, or who live outside the City limits.

Middle School (Grades 5,6,7,8)

Busing is provided for all students who live more than 1.00 mile from school, or who live outside the City limits.

High School (Grades 9,10,11,12)

Busing is provided for all students who live more than 1.50 miles from school, or who live outside the City limits.