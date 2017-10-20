City schools informs parents high school student diagnosed with viral meningitis
A student at Batavia High School has contracted viral meningitis, a contagious but not fatal virus, according to Chris Dailey, superintendent of Batavia City Schools.
Dailey informed parents in the school district through a memo released today.
Here's Dailey's statement:
This is to inform you that a Batavia High School student has been diagnosed with viral meningitis. It is caused by a virus and is not fatal. It can be caused by any one of the common cold or intestinal viruses. The difference is, it affects the lining of your spinal cord and brain. It is spread by person-to-person contact, or a cough, just as the common cold virus is.
The symptoms of meningitis can be fever, stiff neck and tiredness, along with a sore throat, cough or intestinal symptoms.
If your child complains of any of these symptoms, he/she should follow-up with their own physician.
The best way to keep healthy is to wash your hands regularly and not share drinking bottles.
