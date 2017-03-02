City Schools vote today on proposed 2020 Vision Capital Project.

Press release:

Batavia District Votes Today, March 2, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Proposed Capital Project

Batavia City School District residents may vote today between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. on the proposed 2020 Vision Capital Project. The $26,768,813 project has no additional tax impact and is designed to address critical program, infrastructure, renovations, site work, and facility needs in each of the District-owned buildings and Daniel A. Van Detta Stadium at Woodward Field. For residents who live north of Route 5 (Main Street) voting is at the Robert Morris Building at 80 Union Street, and for residents living south of Route 5 (Main Street) voting is at Batavia High School at 260 State Street.

For more information, including clarification with a street-by-street guide on where to vote, please check the District’s website at www.bataviacsd.org and click on the link for the 2020 Capital Project.