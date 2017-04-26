City's new chief happy with his decision to come to Batavia

At the end of seven days on the job, City Fire's new chief Stefano (Steve) Napolitano said he likes what he sees -- he likes what he sees of the City of Batavia and he thinks the local fire department is filled with good people from the rank and file up to the line officers.

"This city is very well served by the men and women of this department," Napolitano said. "I can tell you that in seven days of being here, talking with them, of working with them, meeting them, watching them, listening to them, this city is very well served by these fine men and women here."

He said the department was in good hands for the past 16 months with Dan Herberger serving as interim chief and he takes over a department that is in good shape. Right now, he's getting to know department policies and procedures, but he doesn't anticipate any big changes in operations.

"I don’t see any need to change anything and if were are gong to change anything it will be consensual among officers and the rank and file to see where we can improve, what we can improve and what services we can offer," Napolitano said.

The rise to chief comes after a 25-year career in Herkimer that took him from a rookie firefighter to assistant chief. Over that span he attended more than 600 career-related classes and earned a master's degree in executive fire service management.

A lot of young firefighters start out thinking they would like to rise to the rank of chief, but Napolitano stuck with the career path. This is his first chief assignment.

"It's a great feeling when you finally get here on one aspect and it’s a huge unnerving feeling on other aspect knowing that you are responsible for the lives and property of 15,000-plus people and the men and women in the fire department," Napolitano said. "I’m responsible not only to the citizens but to these men and women and these men and women’s families to make sure that our firefighters are safe and that they get home at the end of their tour. "

Napolitano said he recognizes his fiduciary responsibility to manage taxpayer money well and make sure it is spent wisely and to its proper purpose. He's also motivated, having worked hard to make it to the top, to work hard at being the best chief he can be.

"It's a great feeling being here," Napolitano said. "I feel I've accomplished a goal, but my goal is not just to have the position, but to excel at the position, to enhance the department."

Napolitano isn't married. He has a lady friend in Herkimer with a son who is a junior in high school, so she's staying in Herkimer for the time being and they'll spend weekends together. He's rented an apartment in town and is getting settled in.

His friend and Napolitano's family were part of the decision on whether to take the job in Batavia, he said.

"She and the rest of my family were definitely behind me taking the position," Napolitano said. "I made sure. I said I’m not going to do this unless you guys are supporting me. I don’t think a person is anything without their family. I’ve got a good support system."

He said he's enjoyed exploring the city, getting to know the local restaurants and finding out more about the community.

"I've really enjoyed myself so far," Napolitano said. "The city's a cute city. It's a cute city with a lot of amenities. I think it's just going to keep getting better and better."