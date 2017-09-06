Club president expects a Muckdogs season in Batavia in 2018

After tonight's final home game of the 2017 season, We spoke with Brian Paris, president of the Genesee County Baseball Club, a community-based group that co-owns the Muckdogs with the Rochester Red Wings, for his thoughts on the season and the chances the Muckdogs will be back in Batavia for 2018.

The Muckdogs lost tonight to Auburn 6-3 in a game delayed by rain and attended by 494 fans on a night before school starts. The team is 30-44 and plays one last game in Auburn in a match up that will determine whether the Muckdogs can avoid finishing in the cellar.