Collins announces $2.9 million grant for Genesee County Airport

Press release:

Congressman Chris Collins (NY-27) announced new federal funding from the Department of Transportation for the Genesee County Airport. The $2,926,222 grant will assist the airport in rehabilitating a runway and install runway distance-to-go signs.

“It is of paramount importance that we invest federal funds in local infrastructure projects like this one,” Congressman Collins said. “This grant provides the Genesee County Airport with new resources to ensure the safety of travelers and provide new efficiencies which will ultimately increase air traffic. I am proud to be able to help secure this funding.”

“This announcement is terrific news for Genesee County,” said Legislator Marianne Clattenburg, Public Service Committee chairwoman. “We look forward to continuing to work with Congressman Collins to improve infrastructure and support job creation in our community."

"Genesee County has pursued an aggressive and proactive redevelopment and improvement of our general aviation/reliever airport here in Batavia,” said Jay Gsell, County Manager. “Genesee County is excited and encouraged that the FAA, our long-term partners in airport maintenance, upkeep, and improvement, have again shown their faith in Genesee County and our airport partners to provide one of the best and safest flying venues in NYS.”

The Congressman’s office remains available to assist any local government pursuing a federal grant.