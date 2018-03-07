Collins announces annual student art competition

Press release:

Congressman Chris Collins today released the following statement announcing this year’s Congressional Art Competition and encouraging local high school students in New York’s 27th District to participate.



“Each year I am impressed by the talent of the hardworking students across the 27th District as I review their submissions to the Congressional Art Competition,” said Congressman Collins. “This is a unique opportunity for students to showcase their creativity and an exciting chance to have a piece of artwork hanging in the United States Capitol. One of the events I look forward to the most each spring is the reception celebrating the artists and their work.”



Now in its 36th year, the Congressional Art Competition is open to all high school students who reside in New York’s 27th Congressional District. Last year there were over 70 submissions. The winning artist will receive a round trip flight to Washington, D.C. to see their artwork in the U.S. Capitol, where it will be on display for one year.



Submissions are due to either of Congressman Collins’ two district offices no later than 5:00PM on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. A reception and award ceremony will be held on Saturday, April 14th, 2018 at the Roz Steiner Art Gallery, located on the Genesee Community College campus in Batavia, NY. Local high schools have been notified regarding contest rules and submission guidelines.



Interested students should see their art teacher for details or contact Patrick McKinney from Congressman Collins’ office at (585) 519-4002.