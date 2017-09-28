Collins announces nearly $800K grant for water district in Bethany

Press release:

Congressman Chris Collins (NY-27) today announced $785,000 in federal funding for the Town of Bethany. This $785,000 was awarded through the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Water and Waste Disposable Loans and Grants Program. The Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program provide funding for clean and reliable drinking water systems, sanitary sewage disposal, sanitary waste disposal, and stormwater drainage to households and businesses in eligible rural areas.

“The USDA’s Water and Waste Disposable Loan and Grant Program is a prudent use of federal funding that helps rural communities here in Western New York provide reliable access to clean water for its residents,” said Congressman Chris Collins. “Constructing Water District #2 has been a top priority for the Town, so this funding is certainly welcome news for Bethany residents. I was glad to work with Supervisor Hyde to secure this critical USDA funding that will undoubtedly improve the quality of life both in Bethany and in Genesee County.”

The Town of Bethany has been awarded a USDA Rural Development loan of $785,000.00, which will be used to address health code issues associated with a number of the Town’s water wells. In addition, the Town of Bethany intends to create Water District #2, a project that is estimated to cost $1,354,000.00, which will extend public water service to 40 residential and 1 other user in the Town who currently do not have access to safe potable water.

“First and foremost I want to thank Congressman Collins for his support of this critical USDA program,” said Carl Hyde, J.R., Bethany Town Supervisor. “Because of this funding, residents of Bethany will now have access to clean drinking water and I am glad to know Congressman Collins supports keeping the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant program intact.”

To learn more about the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program, including eligibility requirements, please click here.