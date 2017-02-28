Online News. Community Views.

February 28, 2017 - 8:52pm

Collins applauds executive order on overturning waterways rule

posted by Howard B. Owens in chris collins, NY-27, news.

Press release:

Congressman Chris Collins (NY-27) has released the following statement on President Trump’s executive action regarding the Obama administration’s Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule.

“President Trump is delivering on his promises to end the crippling regulations that have devastated Western New York’s farming communities,” said Congressman Collins. “The Waters of the United States rule is a prime example of harmful federal government overreach. I applaud the Trump Administration’s decision to review this harmful rule and fully expect them to free our nation’s farmers from this onerous regulation once and for all.”

