Collins applauds Trump's pick for Supreme Court

Press release:

Congressman Chris Collins (NY-27) released the following statement regarding President Trump’s nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

“President Trump showed America his commitment to conservative principles with tonight’s Supreme Court nomination,” said Congressman Chris Collins. “Judge Neil Gorsuch will be a strong voice on the Court for years to come. I fully anticipate that he will continue interpreting laws as they are written and defend the constitutionally protected rights all Americans hold dear. I urge my Democrat colleagues in the Senate to recognize the clear message American voters sent on Election Day and quickly confirm Judge Gorsuch.”