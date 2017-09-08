Collins backs disaster relief, raising federal debt limit

Press release:

Today Congressman Chris Collins (NY-27) voted in support of the READ Act, a bill to provide emergency assistance for hurricane relief, raise the federal debt limit, fund the government, and extend the national flood insurance program. This legislation extends government funding into December allowing the Congress to focus on tax reform.

“President Trump played an instrumental role in crafting this package fulfilling our obligations as a nation and proving he is our ‘negotiator in chief,’” said Collins. “Today was a perfect example that Congress can get things done with the right leadership, and now we have paved the way for tax reform.”

The bill approved today contains $15.25 billion in emergency funding to provide immediate response and recovery for hurricane-ravaged communities. Included in this amount is $7.4 billion for FEMA’s disaster relief fund, $7.4 billion in emergency funding for Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) to help those areas begin to rebuild, and $450 million for the Small Business Administration Disaster Loan program.

“My thoughts and prayers are with those recovering from Hurricane Harvey and the residents of the Southeast preparing for Irma,” said Collins.“We need to keep the government and FEMA up and running during a time of such unprecedented natural disasters. This was a first step in recovery efforts and I will continue to work with my colleagues in Congress and President Trump to make sure these Americans are taken care of.”

The legislation included a temporary measure to allow government operations to continue until December 8, 2017. The bill also contains a temporary extension of the nation’s debt limit, and a temporary extension of the National Flood Insurance program, also until December 8, 2017.

“While this legislation addresses major challenges faced by our nation, it now means the Congress can focus creating the economic opportunities and job creation that real tax reform will bring,” concluded Collins.

