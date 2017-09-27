Online News. Community Views.

September 27, 2017 - 4:28pm

Collins expresses support for GOP tax reform framework

posted by Howard B. Owens in chris collins, NY-27.

Press release:

Congressman Chris Collins (NY-27) released the following statement in support of the U.S. House of Representatives Republican framework on tax reform that was released today:

“Updating our nation’s tax code will be one of the most important accomplishments we will see under President Trump. The House Republican framework is what will truly make America Great Again by making our country more competitive around the world and allowing families to keep more of what they earn. Lower corporate tax rates and repatriation of dollars that are overseas will directly stimulate investment and job growth in Western New York and around our country. It’s time for Congress to follow President Trump’s lead and fix the broken, outdated tax system that has burdened hard-working individuals and has crushed our economy."

September 27, 2017 - 5:32pm
"Updating our nation's tax code will be one of the most important accomplishments we will see under President Trump", says Collins. Wasn't the same thing said about Repeal and Replace of ObamaCare?

At least Collins is honest when he mentions Lower Corporate Tax Rates as the highlight of the proposal. I am sure all of the residents of GLOW will celebrate when their Corporate Tax rates are reduced. Ugh. Just another example of the rich taking care of the rich. The working class gets a raw deal once again.

