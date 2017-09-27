Collins expresses support for GOP tax reform framework

Press release:

Congressman Chris Collins (NY-27) released the following statement in support of the U.S. House of Representatives Republican framework on tax reform that was released today:

“Updating our nation’s tax code will be one of the most important accomplishments we will see under President Trump. The House Republican framework is what will truly make America Great Again by making our country more competitive around the world and allowing families to keep more of what they earn. Lower corporate tax rates and repatriation of dollars that are overseas will directly stimulate investment and job growth in Western New York and around our country. It’s time for Congress to follow President Trump’s lead and fix the broken, outdated tax system that has burdened hard-working individuals and has crushed our economy."

