Collins expresses support for increased military spending

Press release:

Congressman Chris Collins (NY-27) today voted for the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for FY19. This legislation is consistent with President Trump’s commitment to rebuild and reform our nation’s military.



“The men and women of the United States military and their families make honorable sacrifices for our nation and we must make sure they are supported,” said Collins. “Whether it is the need for appropriate equipment on the battlefield or a bigger paycheck to take care of ever-increasing living expenses, I’m proud to support this year’s NDAA because our brave service members deserve more.”



The FY19 NDAA gives troops a pay raise of 2.6%, the largest in nine years. Additionally, the legislation expands recruiting efforts and authorizes increases in the size of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Naval and Air Reserve, and Air Guard to address the increasing threats facing the United States.



The FY19 NDAA also includes funding for advanced education, experience, and training to help the military compete with the private sector in recruiting talent with specialized skills.



Collins added: “In a world of increasing threats and serious neglect in recent years, we have to continue to modernize the military and make critical investments for our nation’s defense. This important legislation passed today will lay the groundwork for the United States to continue to build and maintain the most powerful military on the planet.”