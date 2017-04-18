Collins praises Trump executive order on 'Buy American'
Press release:
Congressman Chris Collins (NY-27) today released the following statement after President Trump signed an executive order to support American manufacturing and bolster America’s job growth.
“In implementing a ‘Buy American, Hire American’ federal initiative, President Trump has delivered on one of his most important promises to the American people. Voters here in Western New York supported President Trump because for too long, status quo politicians have put the economic interests of foreign nations ahead of our own and have left too many promises unfulfilled.
"If we want our community and our country to succeed, we need to put people back to work and get back to ‘Made in America.’ Today’s executive action is a significant step in accomplishing those goals. I commend President Trump for putting America first and working to bring our jobs home."
lol ha ha just saw a piece on abc news. a reporter went to the presidents brand new hotel in Washington, rented a room and checked out the goods. this is funny. the soap is made in Canada, the bath robe is made in Indonesia, towels are made in china. woo hoo .
makes me think of the saying, do as I say not as I do........ executive hypocrite order ....
Chris is so sad, brown noser....
Recent comments