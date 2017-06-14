Online News. Community Views.

June 14, 2017 - 1:28pm

Collins says its time to tone down political rhetoric

posted by Howard B. Owens in chris collins, NY-27, news.

Press release:

Congressman Chris Collins (NY-27) today released the following statement in response to today’s shooting in Alexandria, Virginia:

“Today’s attack on Whip Steve Scalise, Members of Congress, the Capitol Police, and congressional aides is absolutely devastating.  For those injured, we all send our prayers for a speedy recovery.  If it weren’t for the brave men and women of the Capitol Police, this attack would have resulted in an even greater tragedy and I, along with my colleagues, are thankful for their service.

“While it is apparent that the shooter was a zealot with an intention to cause harm, it is important that we all be cognizant that our words have strong meaning.  It’s time for all of us, including myself, to tone down our rhetoric and recognize that we are all of one country and all proud Americans.”

