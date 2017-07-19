Comments sought on shared services in Genesee County

Press release:

New York State as part of the Adopted 2017/18 State Budget included another mandate on all local governments and possibly school districts to discuss and develop shared services ideas and plans for eventual submittal to the County Legislature in August/September 2017 and then submittal to the New York State Department of State by October 15, 2017.

Part of the process for discussing and developing said public sector shared services plans is to have public meetings/opportunities for citizen input and to take suggestions on possible public sector shared services opportunities that have not already occurred and are in place.

In order to satisfy the public forum mandate, the Genesee County Legislature will hold an open comment period at the beginning of each of the next three Legislative body meetings on July 12, 2017, July 17, 2017 and August 9, 2017 at approximately 5:30pm in the Old Courthouse, 7 Main Street, Batavia, New York, in the 3rd Floor Chambers.