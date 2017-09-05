Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee to make presentation to Legislature on Sept. 11

Press release:

All members of the public are invited to join for the 17th annual Genesee County Comprehensive Plan Steering Committees presentation to the Legislature. The presentation will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, September 11, 20167 at the Old Court House, 7 Main St., Batavia, NY.

The Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee meets six times throughout the year, taking in feedback from over 100 individuals from various levels of government, nonprofit agencies, business and industry, and interested citizens regarding the topics: Agriculture and Food Production; Community Wellness; Criminal Justice and Emergency Management; Economic and Workforce Development; Government Administration and Education; Housing Opportunity; Land Use, Environment, and Place-Making; Parks, Arts, Recreation and Culture; Technology and Utilities; and Transportation and Mobility.

The information gathered through this process is then reported to the legislative body to guide them in ongoing decision making and as they develop the next year’s County Budget.

Advance information may be obtained by contacting Derik Kane at the Genesee County Planning Department

County Building 2

3837 W. Main St. Rd.

Batavia, NY 14020

(585) 815-7901