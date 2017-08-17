Concern raised about mental health of defendant accused of attacking dog

A potential plea deal for a man accused of taking a woman's mobile phone and punching a beagle was put on hold in County Court this morning after his attorney expressed reservations about his client's ability to comprehend the court proceedings.

Attorney Micheal Locicero said that based on a recent mental health evaluation and his own conversation with his client this morning, he's concerned the Shawn M. Twardowski is confused by the proposed plea deal.

Assistant District Attorney Robert Zickl objected to a request for a detailed mental health examination.

"There didn't appear to be an issue when the defendant was seeking a judicial diversion," Zickl said.

After a sidebar with the two attorneys, County Court Judge Charles Zambito said he would like more information from the counselors at the Mental Health Association who examined Twardowski.

Zambito did not grant what's known as a 730 exam, which is a mental health exam aimed at determining a defendant's mental fitness to proceed with a legal case.

"I want more information, more specifics," Zambito said.

Twardowski, 34, was arrested Jan. 26 following an incident on Bank Street where Twardowski allegedly strangled and punched a beagle and stole a woman's mobile phone, then when police arrived, barricaded himself in a bedroom. He allegedly struggled with officers once they gained access to the room.

A follow-up hearing is scheduled for 10:30 p.m., Sept. 1.