September 19, 2017 - 4:05pm

Corfu resident to receive heart transplant today

posted by Howard B. Owens in corfu, news.

22614468_1501288094.2088_0.jpgCarrie Fisher, a mother of two in Corfu, has been waiting since August for a heart transplant and today, her family finally received word that a heart is available for transplant.

She is scheduled for surgery at 5 p.m. at Strong Memorial Hospital, according to Kurt Fisher.

Carrier Fisher has been at Strong since August on an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine. Fisher developed cardiomyopathy during her second pregnancy with her son, Trevor, whom she delivered on July 11. Her heart was weakened and could no longer sustain her.

The whole family and the community have pulled together to help Carrie, Andrew, and their children get through the difficult time.

"We would like to let everybody know (that the transplant is taking place) who have helped us out," Kurt Fisher said. "Thank you."

Submitted photo.

