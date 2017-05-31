Council members raise concerns about abandoned properties dotting the city

The city continues to be dogged by vacant, abandoned and unkempt residential properties, prompting a City Council conversation Tuesday night about the city's progress on a few specific nuisance properties.

City Manager Jason Molino said the city's effort to deal with so-called zombie houses is making progress, but it's a "slow-moving train."

"Some of the vacant homes that were vacant are no longer vacant," Molino said. "They’ve been picked up and worked on, so we're seeing some progress."

Three properties, in particular, were singled out by council members -- 129 Hutchins St., 404 S. Jackson St., and a house on Ellicott Avenue.

The house on Hutchins fits the description for what officials usually mean by a "zombie property." It's long been vacant and there's little indication that anybody is taking responsibility for it.

There's junk piled on the front porch and scattered around the back yard, and the grass hasn't been cut all season. Inspectors have posted a notice on the front door.

Councilwoman Rose Mary Christian has determined the USDA, which apparently financed the purchase the property, has possibly foreclosed on the house and she's been in contact with USDA officials about cleaning up the property.

At 404 South Jackson, across from Jackson School, is the burned out hulk of a former multifamily complex. The building was destroyed in a fire March 8 and has sat untouched since, except for a safety fence the city erected around it.

Molino said the owners, Barton H. Bowman and Thomas W. Hallock, have been cited and were ordered to appear in court earlier this month, but neither showed up in City Court, so a warrant has been issued for both men.

Through the normal court process, it could take 30 to 90 days to get the structure torn down, Molino said. If the city wants razed sooner, like immediately, the city could do that, but would have to foot the bill.

As for the property on Ellicott Avenue, Councilman Bob Bialkowski raised it as a possible zombie property. A check of the residence led to the discovery of an open door with possible forced entry. When police responded, there was nobody inside and dispatchers were able to contact the property owner, who indicated she is in the process of moving out. There was no forced entry, a police officer said. The broken glass near the door was from damage the property owner knew about.

The city has a tax exemption available for owner-occupants who buy a zombie property and rehabilitate it. While there have been several inquiries about the exemption, and several former zombie houses are now owned and occupied, no exemptions have been granted yet, Molino said. That could soon change.

Molino said a young couple recently purchased a house that had been vacant for at least seven years, getting it on a short sale, and the couple plans to invest a significant amount of money rehabilitating it. Molino said he is meeting with the couple next week to discuss the exemption.

"This definitely qualifies," Molino said. "This might be our first actual case."

The city is also working with potential community partners on a loan program to help people finance the purchase of owner-occupied former zombie homes. He said an announcement about that program could come within 30 to 60 days.