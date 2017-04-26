Online News. Community Views.

April 26, 2017 - 6:49pm

Councilwoman Christian helps find Roamer, who is reunited with his owner

posted by Howard B. Owens in pets, animals, batavia, news.

Roamer, who went missing two days ago after escaping from his owner when charged by another dog, was spotted today by Councilwoman Rose Mary Christian on Clifton Avenue.

Christian called Batavia PD and Animal Control Officer Jimmy Shefflin responded, but he couldn't find him.

At 5 p.m., Rose Mary and her daughter Raelene went looking again. Raelene spotted Roamer behind a house on Clifton Avenue. She didn't try to approach Roamer, she said, because he seemed really scared. She called Don Mengs who came over right away with his wife and Roamer's brother Elvis. 

From the video, you can see, Roamer was definitely happy to see Don.

Raelene said she and Rose Mary only knew about Roamer because they had seen the posts on The Batavian.

April 26, 2017 - 6:57pm
Dot Carrigan
Yeah! That was the best video of the day!!!

April 26, 2017 - 7:03pm
Thomas Callan
HEART WARMING!! Good Deal!

April 26, 2017 - 7:18pm
Raelene Christian
First and foremost, I want to thank God and Jesus, as they led me to "Roamer"....I want to thank my mom for spotting Roamer and looking for him like she has the past few days. I want to thank Howard Owens for ALWAYS posting for lost dogs, because without the Batavian, I would not have known about little "Roamer"....I want to thank Jim Shefflin for always doing an outstanding job and the police department for looking for Roamer....
So happy that Don, his wife, Roamer and Elvis are all reunited tonight. Thanks to all who went looking for "Roamer".....Bless You All......have sweet dreams tonight
Lil "Roamer"...you're now home sweet home!

April 26, 2017 - 7:23pm
Howard B. Owens
Thanks for the video, Raelene. Roamer is so happy. He'd jump right into Don's heart if he could. He knew he was safe and going home. Great deed you and your mom did.

