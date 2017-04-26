Councilwoman Christian helps find Roamer, who is reunited with his owner

Roamer, who went missing two days ago after escaping from his owner when charged by another dog, was spotted today by Councilwoman Rose Mary Christian on Clifton Avenue.

Christian called Batavia PD and Animal Control Officer Jimmy Shefflin responded, but he couldn't find him.

At 5 p.m., Rose Mary and her daughter Raelene went looking again. Raelene spotted Roamer behind a house on Clifton Avenue. She didn't try to approach Roamer, she said, because he seemed really scared. She called Don Mengs who came over right away with his wife and Roamer's brother Elvis.

From the video, you can see, Roamer was definitely happy to see Don.

Raelene said she and Rose Mary only knew about Roamer because they had seen the posts on The Batavian.