County plans to adopt policy for color lighting on cupola of Old County Courthouse

Now that the cupola atop the Old County Courthouse can be lit in any color in the spectrum, County Manager Jay Gsell is proposing the County Legislature adopt a policy on how and when it can be lit for special causes and occasions.

"What we're trying to do is establish a fairly general policy so it doesn't all the sudden become a free for all," Gsell told members of the Public Service Committee during Monday's meeting.

The policy would reserve county, state, and national holidays as well as days designated for "long-established causes" that county is associated with, such as domestic violence awareness, breast cancer awareness, and STOP DWI.

Otherwise, other groups can submit a written request, using a newly created county form, to request to light the cupola in appropriate colors for the specified event or cause.

Whether to grant the request will be at the discretion of the county manager or his designee.

The lighting for the cupola, which is controlled by a computer on the third floor of the courthouse, was donated by Batavia-based Lighting Design Innovations earlier this year.

It was lit -- in red, white, and blue -- for the first time in May.

The committee recommended approval of the resolution by the full Legislature.