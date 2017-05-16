County will build bridge through wetlands at DeWitt for Ellicott Trail

Plans for construction of the Ellicott Trail, a 4.6-mile, east-west pedestrian and bicycle path through the Town of Batavia and around and in the City, connecting parks and other points of interest, continue to move forward.

Yesterday, the County's Public Service Committee recommended approval of an inter-municipal agreement between the Town and the County to construct the portion of the path, with a bridge over some wetlands, through DeWitt Recreation Area.

The path will pass north of the lake and come out at Route 5 near Tractor Supply.

The bridge would be made of aluminum, said Highway Superintendent Tim Hens.

"We wanted to avoid pressure treated timber because when it gets wet it gets slimy and slippery," Hens said.

The bridge cost is $85,000 plus $30,000 in in-kind county labor expense, which will assist the Town of Batavia in meeting matching funds requirements for grants.

The funds will come from capital reserves already set aside for improvements to the park.

"It's a pretty sharp bridge," Hens said.

The total Ellicott Trail project is expected to cost $1.7-million, which 80 percent of the cost being covered by a state grant.

