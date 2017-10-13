Online News. Community Views.

October 13, 2017 - 11:54am

County's newest Eagle Scout is from East Pembroke

posted by Howard B. Owens in pembroke, corfu, Boy Scouts, Troop 64, news.

20171012_213535eaglescount.jpg

Tyler Wood was promoted to the rank of Eagle Scout at the Old Courthouse last night. His Eagle Project was the renovation of the restrooms at the Akron Free Methodist Church.  He is a member of Troop 64 in East Pembroke. Pictured with him are his Scoutmaster Bryan Schiefer and his parents, Charles and Heather Wood.

Photo and info submitted by Heather Wood.

