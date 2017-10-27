Online News. Community Views.

October 27, 2017 - 2:24pm

County's total number of employed and counted as unemployed declines

posted by Howard B. Owens in jobs, business, news.

Both the total number of Genesee County residents with jobs and the total number looking for jobs declined in September compared to the year before, according to data released by the State Department of Labor.

There were 28,800 residents with jobs, according to the release, and 1,200 people designated as unemployed.

The total size of the labor force is 30,000 compared to 30,200 a year ago.

That makes the unemployment rate 4.1 percent, compared to 4.2 a year ago.

According to Scott Gage, director of the county's job bureau, there are more than 580 job openings being advertised in the county.

The 4.1 rate is the lowest for any month since May 2016 when it was 3.8 percent.

The GLOW area rate is 4.5 percent compared to 4.5 percent a year ago.

Rochester has dropped from 4.8 to 4.7 and Buffalo 4.9 from 5.1.

The state's rate is 4.7.

Nationally, the rate has fallen from 4.8 percent to 4.1 percent.

