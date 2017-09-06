County's veterans services officer makes case for part-time assistant

The county's veterans' services officer, William Joyce, tries to ensure claims filed by veterans are processed in a timely manner so they get the benefits they deserve.

That means he sometimes comes in at nights during his vacations to catch up on things. He sometimes comes in early so veterans can stop in before they go to work. If he does go away on vacation or a conference or training, he immediately jumps in on the large stack of files that have piled up on his desk.

In short, he made the case Tuesday to the Human Services Committee that he could use the help of a part-time assistant.

Joyce's presentation was part of his periodic department review with the Legislature and was not a formal request, but it's the kind of information, Chairwoman Shelly Stein acknowledged, that is timely for the Legislature as they prepare to start looking at another annual budget for the county.

Legislator Ed DeJaneiro said he appreciated Joyce's efforts.

"We're lucky to have you," Joyce said. "The veterans are definitely satisfied with the service. I hear you loud and clear, you need a little help. You should not be spending your vacations on work. "

The Veterans Services Office provides a host of services for area veterans and their families, including helping with service-connected compensation, obtaining education benefits, vocational training, medical benefits, home loans, burial benefits, and survivor's benefits.

A veterans services officer must go through training with the VA and become certified in order to assist veterans. That requirement would also apply to even a part-time assistant. The next training class is in October.

"Without accreditation, the work doesn't go out the door," Joyce said.

And there is more work in recent years, Joyce said.

"We've seen an increase in the number of claims being submitted," Joyce said. "I'm surpassing surrounding counties that have multiple service officers, Wyoming, Orleans, and they have just about the average veterans I have and I'm over the top with the claims. In fact, as I've said last year and previous year, their veterans are coming to me."

The job is one Joyce says he enjoys and he has no plans to retire anytime soon, though he said he is sometimes asked by other veterans when he might step down. But an assistant would likely be the person to replace him when he does step aside.

"Whenever I get my fill (I'll retire)," Joyce said. "Whenever that date is, I don't know. I enjoy what I'm doing. I took care of troops for 40 years, now I'm taking care of veterans."